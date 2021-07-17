Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF)’s share price was down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

ITEPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hyve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

