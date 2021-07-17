i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $56.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.59 million to $57.55 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $211.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $249.16 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $260.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,093. The firm has a market cap of $997.60 million, a PE ratio of -147.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.