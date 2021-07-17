IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

