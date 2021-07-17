Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

