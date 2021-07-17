iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45. iBio has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that iBio will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in iBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iBio by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

