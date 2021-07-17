Ï„Bitcoin Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $10,818.41 or 0.34235284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $100,076.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00144111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,741.95 or 1.00448619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

