Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBJHF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of IBJHF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.