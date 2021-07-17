ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.96. Approximately 478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICCGF)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

