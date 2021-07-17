ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ICCH traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ICC has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 2,142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of ICC worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 178 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

