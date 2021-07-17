Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $59.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,533 shares of company stock worth $5,306,773 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 212,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

