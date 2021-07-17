Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 392,599 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The brand management company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 340,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

