IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IF Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.59% of IF Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

