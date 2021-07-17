IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82.

IGO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGOI)

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

