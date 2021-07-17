iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

