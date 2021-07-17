IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $127.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

INFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

NYSE:INFO opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders sold 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 127.7% in the second quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

