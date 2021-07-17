Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as low as $10.46. Indivior shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 534 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indivior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.