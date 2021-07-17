Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $48.16 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

