Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Stock Position Trimmed by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth approximately $894,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

