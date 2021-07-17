Insider Buying: Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Major Shareholder Buys 19,395 Shares of Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 19,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $200,156.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 7,859 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $78,904.36.

Shares of NYSE GNPK opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Park Acquisition

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

