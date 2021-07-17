Insider Buying: Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Jerry A. Schneider bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00.
Shares of KRBP stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.
About Kiromic BioPharma
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
