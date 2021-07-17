Insider Buying: Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Jerry A. Schneider bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00.

Shares of KRBP stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.