Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Acquires 66,896 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 66,896 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $734,518.08. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Financial stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.46. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

