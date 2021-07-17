Insider Buying: The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Buys 14 Shares of Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 12 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 976.50 ($12.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,191.92. The firm has a market cap of £421.62 million and a PE ratio of -9.13. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11).

Several analysts recently commented on GOG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

