Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $44,674.38 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

