Insider Selling: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Sells 18,200 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00.

CFFN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. 509,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,976. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 454,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 227,211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 506.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

