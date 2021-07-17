Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO Sells 11,662 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 41,516,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,733,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

