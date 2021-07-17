Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $124,780.00.

Jennifer Yoss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jennifer Yoss purchased 207,417 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,956.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $134.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $140.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

