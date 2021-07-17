Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells $1,988,532.56 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,988,532.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Burrowes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28.

DRI opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40,272.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

