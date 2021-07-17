Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells 25,479 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 25,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,976.52.
Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77.
Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Envista by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $242,000.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.