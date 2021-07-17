Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells 25,479 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 25,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,976.52.

Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envista alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Envista by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.