Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.

GTHX opened at $18.91 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.