Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.
GTHX opened at $18.91 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
