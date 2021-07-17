Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 171.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $14,818,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.