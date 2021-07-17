Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 3,845 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00.

INCY stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.01. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Incyte by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Incyte by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

