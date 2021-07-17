Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $3,271,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $286.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $288.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

