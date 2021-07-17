Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00.

Shares of Ocugen stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,061,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

