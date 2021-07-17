Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,317,170.55 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 34,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $2,317,170.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $67.18 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3,071.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 50,996 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

