Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,360.00.
NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. 3,606,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.10.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
