Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,360.00.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. 3,606,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

