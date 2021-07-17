Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Major Shareholder Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $388,700.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 678,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.09. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

