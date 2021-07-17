Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $105,699.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 3,203 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $105,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 724.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.