Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells 32,532 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $374.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.71. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.