Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells 32,532 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $374.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.71. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.