Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $167,470.44 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10.

TWTR opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

