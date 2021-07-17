Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $4,289,200.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock remained flat at $$49.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 822,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of 497.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

