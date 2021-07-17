Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0226 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00797927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,182,122 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.