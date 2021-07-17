Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Insperity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

