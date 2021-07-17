Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55. Approximately 17,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 61,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITR shares. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of C$191.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

