Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $73.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.06.

INTC stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

