Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,263,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084,220. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.