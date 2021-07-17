InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $64.09 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.08.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.
