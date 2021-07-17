Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

IFS opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.26. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

