International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 797.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 268,352 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $189,870,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $50,520,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $143.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

