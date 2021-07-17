IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Sells $115,665.80 in Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Geraci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 20.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

