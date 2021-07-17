Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,637,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bunge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bunge by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

